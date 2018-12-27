O’ahu, also named as “The Gathering Place“, it the one of the most attractive and populous island in Hawaii, and has the primary and only intercontinental Honolulu International Airport. It is a place that will allow you to enjoy the modern luxuries and comforts of today, but also can help you to escape to the natural pleasure.

O’ahu is the third largest Island in Hawaii, and almost three-fourths of the state’s population reside on this island, the state capital – Honoluluit just locates in this place, and it is a place that also known as the most visited island that contains the magnificent mountain views, exciting surfing, and bustling nightlife.

“O’ahu island in Hawaii”